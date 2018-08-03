2 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Four Armed Robbers Nabbed During High Speed Chase

This evening at approximately 19:00, four males entered a shop in the Moyeni patrol area whilst three males were inside. One of them was in possession of a firearm demanding money. When they resisted two of them were assaulted on the head with the firearm. The suspects forcefully took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a vehicle identified as a Toyota Avanza.

The police were alerted of the incident. Members on duty responded as soon as they received the call and noticed a vehicle matching the description that was furnished.

A chase ensued up to Lewisis wood near the BP garage which is at the N2 intersection where the suspects were intercepted by police.

A total of four (4) suspects aged between 26 and 32 were arrested. The following items were seized from the suspects, a 7.65 pistol with ammunition, six (6)

Cell phones, an undisclosed amount of cash and airtime vouchers. The getaway vehicle, a Toyota Avanza was also seized.

The suspects face a charge of armed robbery. They will appear in the Peddie Magistrate's Court soon.

Alfred Cluster Commander Brigadier Morgan Govender commended the members for their speedy response and said, "may your diligence and high moral standing serve as an inspiration to other members serving within the cluster. Continue to serve the organisation with your continued commitment and ethical standards" he added.

Read the original article on SAPS.

