Cameroon: Goalball Cup of Cameroon - Preparations Hot Up

The eliminatory phase of the Zone One tournament kicked off in Yaounde on Sunday July 29, 2018.

The sports complex of the College Adventist in Nlongkak, Yaounde, was the venue of the launch of the zone one eliminatory tournament for the 2018 edition of the Cup of Cameroon in Goalball.

Organised by the Cameroon Federation of Visually Impaired Sports (FECASDEV), the competition brought together four teams from Essingang Goalball Club, Nomy Goalball Club, Derouffinac Goalball Club and Young Stars Goalball Club, all Yaounde based teams.

The Yaounde public that turned out massively watched with enthusiasm young athletes display rich talents in goalball. To mark the beginning of the championship, two matches were played. In the first encounter Essingang Goalball Club beat Nomy Sports Goalball Club 12-5. In the second game Derouffinac outplayed Young Stars 14-7.

The Secretary General of FECASDEV, Ntouda Odi Jean Dieudonné expressed satisfaction with the performance of the players and also with the public that came to cheer the visually impaired athletes. He said a similar competition is being organised in the all the four goalball zones in the country.

At the end of the championship the best teams from each zone will meet in Yaounde where they will play the semifinal and final of the Cup of Cameroon.

Goalball is played by two teams with three players on each side. The ball has a bell in it to guide the players. A goalball match is played for 24 minutes with 12 minutes per half. If one team is leading with a ten goal difference the match ends.

Essingang Goalball Club are the current cup holders. The dream of the players is to maintain the trophy they won last year.