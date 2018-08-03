Africa: Military Cooperation - China Fulfills 100 Million U.S. Dollar Pledge to Africa

The country's new Ambassador revealed this in Yaounde on July 31, 2018 on the 91st anniversary of the People's Liberation Army.

During the September 2015 United Nations summit on peacekeeping, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that his country was offering 100 million US dollars to the African Union to support peacekeeping efforts for five years and bolster individual countries' response to crises.

Almost four years on, China says the first portion of material support has already arrived in Douala Seaport for the continental Standby Force to be based in the city. Moreover, China continues to offer support to Africa's military through training of officers, the new Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon, His Excellency Wang Yingwu, said in Yaounde on July 31, 2018.

He was speaking on the occasion of the 91st anniversary of the foundation of the People's Liberation Army of China, PLA. Representing the government of Cameroon at the event was Adoum Gargoum, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Islamic World.

The ceremony was attended by several cabinet ministers, diplomats and military attaches. Wang said since its foundation under the Communist Party of China, the PLA has overcome several challenges and made exploits in the evolution of China's revolution and the country's policy of reform and opening up.

Today, the PLA boasts 2 million men and women under arms, made up of five wings - the army, navy, air force, ballistic force and strategic support forces. The 19th Communist Party of China, CPC congress in September 2017 decided that the PLA should become a world class military by the middle of the century, the Ambassador recalled.

"The Chinese stands ready to work together with other countries to participate actively in international and regional security affairs and to fully perform its international responsibilities and obligations according to its international status," Wang Yingwu said.

He disclosed that China is the largest United Nations Security Council permanent member contributor of troops to UN peacekeeping missions and the second largest donor to UN peacekeeping missions. Since 1990, China has deployed UN peacekeepers 24 times, involving 37,000 men and women.

Some 2,506 Chinese UN peacekeepers are serving in 8 conflict areas - with 5 being in Africa. China has also set up a UN peacekeeping reserve force of 8,000 troops, ready to intervene anywhere in the world whenever the need arises.

"China has for several consecutive years been Cameroon's leading trade and investment partner," Wang Yingwu noted. He recalled that President Paul Biya's visit to China last March enabled the two countries to draw up a blueprint for enhanced bilateral cooperation.