South Africa: Missing Woman's Body Found At Chapman's Peak

The body of a woman who went missing on Sunday was found next to Chapman's Peak Drive in Cape Town on Thursday.

According to the Pink Ladies organisation, Bronwyn Houghton, 63, from Plumstead, went hiking on Sunday and told her daughter that she would be back at 12:00, but she did not return.

Her daughter then reported her missing and a search party was deployed.

According to a statement by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape, Houghton's body was recovered at 12:30 by Wilderness Search and Rescue.

"The SAPS would like to thank all role players involved in the search and rescue."

Police spokesperson Tanya Lesch told News24 that it was too early to determine the cause of death.

Source: News24