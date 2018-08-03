3 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Missing Woman's Body Found At Chapman's Peak

Tagged:

Related Topics

The body of a woman who went missing on Sunday was found next to Chapman's Peak Drive in Cape Town on Thursday.

According to the Pink Ladies organisation, Bronwyn Houghton, 63, from Plumstead, went hiking on Sunday and told her daughter that she would be back at 12:00, but she did not return.

Her daughter then reported her missing and a search party was deployed.

According to a statement by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape, Houghton's body was recovered at 12:30 by Wilderness Search and Rescue.

"The SAPS would like to thank all role players involved in the search and rescue."

Police spokesperson Tanya Lesch told News24 that it was too early to determine the cause of death.

Source: News24

South Africa

Athletes On Fire in Nigeria

Defending champions South Africa enjoyed a spectacular afternoon session on Day 2 of the CAA African Senior… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.