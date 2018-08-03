Africa: Law Students Invited to Contest in Africa Innovation Challenge

Dar es Salaam — Law students across Africa have been invited to take part in a contest that aims to foster innovation and produce legal solutions to development challenges.

The Law, Justice and Development (LJD) Week 2018 Law Student Contest for Development Solutions is a new World Bank initiative launched by Senior Vice President and World Bank Group General Counsel Sandie Okoro on June 18, 2018 during the Gender and The Judiciary Conference in Arusha.

The contest, which seeks to provide a venue for young African law school students to contribute to meaningful discussions around legal and development topics, is in line with that of the LJD Week, namely, Rights, Protection and Development.

Participants must come from currently enrolled undergraduate and graduate level law school students (pursuing L.L.B., J.D., L.L.M. and other similar academic programmes) aged below 28 from Sub-Saharan African and North African member states of the World Bank Group.

The participants to the contest should produce creative, innovative, scalable, and timely solutions.

LJD Week 2018 student contestants are requested to answer the following question in no more than 3,500 characters: What legal initiatives or measures should the World Bank support or put in place to economically empower disadvantaged and vulnerable individuals and groups in your country with the intention of reducing poverty and boosting prosperity?

Submitters of the top two proposals will be funded by the Legal Vice Presidency to travel to Bank Group Headquarters during the LJD Week and present their ideas in a TED-Style Talk format in front of LJD Week participants, including VIPs like ministers of justice, attorney generals, chief justices of supreme and constitutional courts.

Additionally, they will have the chance to publish their pieces in the LJD Week 2018 Blog along with the endorsement of the Senior Vice President and World Bank Group General Counsel.

In addition to that, the top two winners, five additional submitters will also be able to publish their ideas in the LJD Week 2018 Blog.