Cameroon: Cdu - Field Mobilisation Ongoing

Party officials are creating campaign teams and also trying to raise funds for the campaign.

As part of the implementation of the strategies mapped out in Foumban on July 24, 2018, officials of the Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU) are currently touring all the regions of Cameroon to mobilise party members and supporters ahead of the October 7, 2018 presidential election.

Talking from Maroua, capital of the Far North Region, Ahidjo Mongwat, the CDU National Secretary for Communication disclosed that they are on the field for a three-fold action. Firstly, they are currently creating campaign teams and training Divisional officials of the party who will in turn train subdivisional campaign team leaders.

They are also mobilising CDU members and supporters to raise funds to sponsor the campaign of their National President and aspirant in the presidential poll, Dr Adamou Ndam Njoya.

From every indication, the Cameroon Democratic Union while mobilising supporters on the field is anxiously waiting for the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) to publish the list of candidates retained for the October 7 poll.

When curtains dropped on the Foumban July 24 meeting, Mr Ahidjo Mongwat declared that the CDU was ready for the election and only needed to get clearance from the Electoral Board of ELECAM that is invested with powers to either accept or reject candidacy papers after their scrutiny.

By mid next week, CDU will be certain on the fate of their aspirant as the Electoral Board in accordance with provisions of Section 126 of the Electoral Code has to draw up and publish the list of candidates no less than 60 days to the date of the poll.

Should Adamou Ndam Njoya be retained, CDU will storm the field with campaign strategies elaborated in Foumban.

According to Mr Mongwat, the manifesto of the CDU aspirant to the position of the President of the Republic is ready, campaign media plan already drawn up and the programming on how to deploy campaign teams to all the regions of Cameroon also done.