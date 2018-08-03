Tanzania: New Strategies Set to Transform Two Sectors

LIVESTOCK and Fisheries Development Minister, Mr Luhaga Mpina, has outlined fifteen strategies to transform agricultural and fishery sectors in the country, including reviving ailing the Tanzania Fishing Corporation (TAFICO).

The Minister said here on Tuesday that the strategies will enable the government to collect revenues amounting to 100bn/- from the current 30bn/- annually from the two sectors, saying TAFICO will set up schemes to increase species in the country's water bodies.

"The government managed to collect 46bn/- in 2017/2018 financial year, thanks to Operation Sangara and Nzagamba," said the Minister during an event to launch the strategies.

The event also saw the Minister directing heads of both units of livestock and fishery development to form a task force to supervise the implementation of strategies which will conduct evaluation after every three months.

Mr Mpina pointed out among the strategies for agricultural sector as enhancing to control animal diseases, reliable pastures and water for cattle as well as setting up a special programme to increase dairy cows.

"The strategies will also help to address disputes between pastoralists and farmers and other land users," he observed.

Mr Mpina said smuggling of products abroad and illegal fishing has denied the state billions of revenues, noting that the strategies will address such challenges.

He said the country was endowed with 37 per cent of vegetation, yet animals die from lack of pastures and water, saying the initiative will provide the ministry with a solution to such challenges.

"The strategies will end a long time dispute between pastoralists and farmers which had denied pastoralists with pasture for their cattle," he observed.

Mr Mpina said that plans were underway to conduct training beginning this month to executives in all district, municipal, and township councils to raise awareness on the strategies.

On his part, acting Permanent Secretary (Fishery Development) in the Ministry, Mr Julius Mairi, said the strategies would facilitate increase of the national income.