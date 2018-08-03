Tanzania: When Societal Norms Drawback FGM Fight

FEMALE Genital Mutilation (FGM) is an evil that some sections of society continue to cling onto, despite intensified efforts by various stakeholders to flush it out.

With the world united against the cancer that endangers the lives of many women and lowering their self-esteem, some remnant pockets of tribes and societies keep on hanging onto outdated traditional norms, values and beliefs that expose girls and women to the agony of undergoing the cut.

In Tanzania there is no light in sight to end the problem, as tribes that are notorious for performing FGM on their women, are not going down without a fight.

With the laws of the country slowly gaining teeth, tribes such as Kuria, Maasai, Nyaturu, Pare and the Iraqi just but to mention a few, conduct the evil practice in secrecy and have developed new ways of carrying out the cut without leaving any trace or room for being discovered.

And, the story of a 17- year old Mtongori Chacha (Not her real name) a Kurian girl from Kitunda Ward, Ilala District in Dar es Salaam lays bare the complexity of tactics used by perpetrators to defy the laws of the country and cut innocent and hapless girls against their will.

"I had no doubt that I was completely safe from FGM, as my parents showed all signs that they were not interested in it. And, when I was confident that I had escaped the knife of the 'ngariba' (name given to a person who performs the cut) the bomb shell hit.

From nowhere, my parents changed their minds, forcing me to undergo the cut in 2016," the visibly pained Mtongori revealed as she narrated her sad story recently.

Mtongori said that her family had stopped FGM practices since 2002 --- something that made her believe she was safe from the social anomaly.

"I was to undergo the mutilation in 2002, but because of the spreading anti- FGM awareness, my parents resisted the practices in fear of being penalised," she recounts.

The Sexual Offences Special Provisions Act 1998 prohibits anyone from committing FGM on a person less than 18 years of age, who is under their custody, charge or care and if they defy will be subjected to punishment.

The Law of the Child Act (2009) also protects persons under 18 and makes it a criminal offence to subject a child to torture or other cruel, inhuman punishment including any cultural practice which dehumanizes or is injurious to the mental or physical well-being of a child.

However, Mtongori, the second born girl-child in her family accounts that all her elder sisters were mutilated sometime back and her turn was to come in December 2004, however, the parents did not show any signs during the period... a move that made her believe that she was safe from genital mutilation.

"In my thinking, they feared being arrested by local government officials who by that time had announced that they were to arrest parents found practicing the brutal acts to girls," she recounts. But to her surprise, Mtongori underwent intimidation and subjected to the cut in the middle of the night in December 2016.

"I was not able to run away because I got the information a day before I was cut. My mother and aunties also intimidated me, saying that if I dare to run away I will be killed by their ancestors."

"I can't recall the area, but I remembered to have been cut in the bush...I was with other two girls whom I found at the scene," she narrates.

The innocent girl was directed from her home in Kitunda around 4 am to a bush where she underwent the brutal act. The girl together with her fellows was cut by two women (perpetrators) who were at the scene.

According to one Chacha Rioba, a resident of Kitunda, the perpetrators are transported from Tarime and Serengeti Districts in Mara to conduct the FGM in Kitunda.

"Because of fear, the cutters normally come from Tarime or Serengeti during the period of FGM season in December and after they are done they go back," he says, adding that some of the local executive leaders in Kitunda, Kivule and the nearby areas conspire with the cutters leading to arrangements and other processes of FGM in Kitunda and some areas.

"Some of the local executives are directly involved---- they are the cutters and the same time executive leaders," says Richard Weisiko, a resident of Kitunda.

A traditional leader and a circumciser, a Kurian man by the name Dr Mwita says this life threatening practice will always remain a ritual in the Kuria community as long as the traditional leaders and the cutters are still alive.

In an investigative interview, Dr Mwita who circumcises boys in a traditional way in Kitunda Ward says that the practice is currently conducted by the typical traditional Kurian Women only, since it is a secret.

According to Tanzania Demographic Health Survey 2015-2016, one in 10 women aged between 15 and 49 in Tanzania have been circumcised.

Of these, 35 per cent underwent FGM before the age of one year. As the majority of the young girls live in fear for their lives, others flee from being mutilated while other fear rejection from their families and community if they do not undergo FGM.

According to the survey, the vast majority of young women believe that female genital cutting should be discontinued. Women with no education and those living in Mwanza and Mara are most likely to support female circumcision.

Colleta Mwita, an elder at Kivule in Dar es Salaam, wishes FGM could end arguing that the practice has for a long time led to early marriages of young girls and school dropouts.

"The main reason they cut the girls is to prepare them for womanhood and once they are cut, they forget about school and other necessary activities to prepare their health future," she says.

Catherine John is one of the many girls in Tarime and elsewhere in Tanzania, who fled from homes to evade mutilation and currently out of their families, seeking protection from Safe Houses and well-wishers.

"I fled from my home after my grandmother informed me about my parents' plan to get me cut," says Catherine, who fled from her home in Tarime in 2004 to Dar es Salaam for fear of being mutilated.

The girl came to Dar es Salaam in search of a shelter. Statistics by Hope for Girls and Women Tanzania indicate that 191 girls from Tarime fled their homes for fear of being mutilated in 2017/18.

"In December every year, we receive a group of girls who flee from FGM and gender-based violence. During this season 2017/18, we received 191 girls," said the Director of the Organisation, Robi Samuel.

Association for Termination of FGM in Tarime District received a total of 103 girls in the cutting season of 2017/18.

Currently living with her uncle in Dar es Salaam, Catherine despite having desires to stay with her parents and siblings including relatives, she fears going back as she strongly believes that she will be subjected to the inhuman act of genital mutilation.

"If I go home now, my parents will force me to be cut, because all my sisters and other close relatives were cut," she says. FGM practices in the Kuria tribe is used as a means to control women's sexually desires and an important rite of passages into womanhood. It is also rooted in the social-norms, cultural beliefs and economic incentives.

"In our tradition (Kuria tribe), any girl who is not circumcised (mutilated) is counted as worthless as she cannot be married or associate in any community activities, because the traditional leaders and other members see it as a shame to the family for defying their customs," says Esther Gati, a Kuria woman in Tarime whose three out of four girls were mutilated.

The continued practice of FGM in Tanzania, however, is highlighted as an area of concern by Human rights treaties to which Tanzania is a signatory.

SADC Protocol on Gender and Development one of the signed agreements to Tanzania calls for member states to develop strategies to prevent and eliminate all harmful social and cultural practices such as FGM.

The protocol also calls for the member States to ensure that perpetrators of gender-based violence including FGM are tried to court of competent jurisdiction.

According to the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender and Children, the State is committed to end violence against women and children in all forms, including FGM by 2030 within the framework of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development.

National Plan of Action to end violence against Women and Children (NPA-VAWC) 2017/18-2021/2022 is one of the strategies being implemented by the government to address FGM as a traditional practice that harms women and children in Tanzania.

Under the plan, various multi-sectoral responses have been established including the setting up of gender desks in police stations, mainly to address gender-based violence including FGM, training of legal actors to enforce the legislation prohibiting FGM, among others.

Although available data suggests a gradual trend towards lower FGM prevalence among younger women in Tanzania, in response to government and civil society efforts, there remain concerns on the limited effectiveness and implementation of the anti-FGM law.

Commenting on FGM on girls under the age of one year, the Executive Director Tanzania Media Women Association, (TAMWA) Ms Eda Sanga, says that government is failing to support girls who are at risk of FGM.

"There is need for the anti-FGM law to support and protect the girls who are at risk of FGM especially those under the age of one year and those who continue to run away from FGM seeking for shelters," she says as she calls for adequate resources towards addressing new FGM techniques.

Deputy Representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to Tanzania, Dr Hashina Begum called for local commitment to addressing FGM in Mara and other areas of the country practicing FGM.

"Strategic partnership must be formed and continue working in communities, schools and with faithbased leaders to stop the FGM acts," she says Assistant Director (Family Unit) at the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, elders and Children Ms Grace Mwangwa says that the government is committed to clear away tradition and cultural beliefs that lead the communities into engaging in FGM practices.

"The main challenge is the traditional norms and beliefs among people which prompt them into engaging girls and women into the violence (FGM) ---and this is what we are fighting to fully protect our girls and women," she says.