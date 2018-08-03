Namibia: Time to Put Pressure On Shoprite

opinion

SHOPRITE's ongoing exploitation of the Namibian working class is an issue too big to ignore.

The retailer is currently suing its own workers. Apparently for the damage it suffered due to the strike action in 2015.

Shoprite's greediness and bad business practices in treating its workers have been written about and documented here in Namibia and other countries where it has operations. But suing its own workers is a new low.

What's interesting, however, is the amount, which is N$4,5 million, that Shoprite is claiming from the low-paid workers. Is this perhaps an admission, in terms of the value of their labour, about how valuable the workers are to Shoprite?

If such an astronomical amount was lost during the strike, then let Shoprite do the right thing, which is to pay the workers what their labour is worth by measuring how much they bring in profit to the company. That's the economics of value.

There appears to be a false sense that Shoprite not only provides employment opportunities to Namibia's poor, but also creates an affordable goods' market for them. Not true. Shoprite is doing more harm than good - and all of us must rise and start questioning the retailer's exploitative business model in this country.

The truth is that it takes a lot of sacrifice for Shoprite workers to work for less pay than they can live on. For them, settling for less means swallowing their pride and dignity so that the Shoprite owners, CEOs and managers can stand tall in pride; it means sending their own children to failing schools so that the owners, CEOs and managers' children attend good-performing schools; and it means living in squalid neighbourhoods so that their bosses can live in luxurious neighbourhoods.

It also means neglecting their own families so that the families of the owners, CEOs and managers are cared for as a result of the workers' cheap labour; and it means having no healthcare so that the bosses can have world-class healthcare.

Equally, it takes a lot of sacrifice for poor or struggling families (as Shoprite consumers) to spend their last cents. Shoprite is not cheap as the retailer is making us believe, let alone to satisfying all shopping needs of the poor. Instead, it uses the poor as a tool to make profit.

The reason why the poor or struggling families stream to Shoprite stores is because Shoprite spent billions in marketing in order to lure them there with the impression that its products are cheaper, therefore turning them into mere consumers rather than creators or producers.

Shoprite isn't in Namibia for the satisfaction of helping Namibians, or our economy. It is textbook conventional capitalism, very remote from being a social business serving Namibia's interest. If anything, it makes Namibia dependent.

Therefore, from that perspective, it's arguable that both the Shoprite workers and the consumers are philanthropic donors to Shoprite in terms of their labour and hard-earned income. In return, Shoprite makes fortunes in billions out of them by exploiting the workers and luring the consumers for profit gain.

Namibians unite: you have nothing to lose but the chains. Time is now that government, political parties, citizens, the media and individuals all must come out guns blazing to pressure Shoprite (and its subsidiaries) in order for the retailer not to take action against the striking workers, as well as to exercise fair labour relations in accordance with Namibian laws.

If Shoprite does not want to discontinue the exploitative practices and turn on a new leaf to embrace the spirit of independence and reconciliation, then it must fall.

This is no longer only a dispute between Shoprite and the 93 workers, but a naked disregard of our foundational values as a nation and a democracy. Our laws; workers' rights - present and future; decent wages; and our country's economic independence are all at stake.

Thus, the anger expressed in yesterday's protest, in print media and social media against Shoprite, is justifiable. But it must not stop there, if we want Shoprite to comply.

One of the most important things we can do, as consumers, is to protest with our dollars by keeping our money in our wallets, to not buy from Shoprite, and to not line the pockets of Shoprite owners, CEOs and managers.

Protesting with our dollars simply means shifting our spending away from Shoprite towards supporting businesses which have practices and values that we agree with, comply with our labour laws, and prioritise people over profit.

Where you shop and what you buy when you do sends a strong message to business owners, CEOs and managers in that it can force them to drop harmful exploitative practices if they want to stay in business.

In that, we as consumers are powerful. It is our dollars that make businesses thrive. Without our dollars, they scramble.