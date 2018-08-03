Namibia: Geingob Insists Govt Tackling Graft

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob on Wednesday reiterated that the government is fighting corruption, contrary to popular belief that nothing is being done.

Geingob was speaking at the official opening of the 11th Eenhana trade and business expo at Eenhana in the Ohangwena region.

He said the recently concluded court case of the fraudulent loss of a N$30 million investment by the Social Security Commission through Avid Investment Corporation was testimony of the government's efforts to fight corruption. Geingob said the government's official position on the matter will soon be made public.

He added that as the government, they could not intervene in the matter while it was before court.

Former Swapo youth leader, deputy minister and member of parliament Paulus Kapia removed from his job when it came to light that he was among those involved.

Kapia was sentenced to a fine of N$60 000 or three years in prison. His co-accused, Nico Josea, who played a key role, got an effective prison term of 17 years, while the other three were also given the option of paying various amounts as fines.

The President said the government was particularly concerned about the inflation of the costs of publicly funded projects.

He referred to a tender he cancelled in 2015 after irregularities came to light that the Namibia Airports Company had awarded a tender to Chinese firm Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Corporation.

At the time when the tender was cancelled, the project amount had reportedly risen to N$7 billion from N$3 billion.

Geingob said other projects the government was looking into included "the storage facility at Walvis Bay, and the Neckartal Dam in the Hardap region".

"We are looking into these irregular actions, yet you are saying we are doing nothing," Geingob stated.

He said while it was a fact that businesses in Namibia were competing in the global economy, the government alone will not achieve national development without the support of the private sector and the citizens at large.

The Eenhana expo is being held under the theme 'Fostering business and economic sustainability'. It ends tomorrow.