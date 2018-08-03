3 August 2018

Africa: Nairobi Possible HQ for Pan-African Network of Judges

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — A decision whether a pan-African network of judges could be registered and based in Nairobi is due to be made on Friday at the ongoing Maputo conference by the Judiciary being held in Mozambique.

Kenya also made a pitch for hosting of the third "Regional Symposium on Greening the Judiciaries in Africa", an initiative supported by United Nations Environment Programme scheduled to take place in 2020.

The decision on the two issues will be made as the three-day symposium, attended by representatives from 37 countries, ends.

Chief Justice David Maraga is leading the Kenyan delegation which includes the Director of the Judiciary Training Institute, James Otieno Odek.

Maraga on Thursday chaired one of the key sessions in the symposium which discussed "The role of the Judiciary in environmental crime including wildlife crimes".

He urged Judiciaries across Africa to be "passionate about effecting laws that safeguard the environment in its broadest sense, including ensuring conscientious utilisation of non-renewable resources and safeguarding the ecosystems.

During the opening session, a Director at the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Elizabeth Mrena, stated that nearly 3.3 per cent of agricultural GDP in Sub-Saharan Africa is lost annually because of soil and nutrient loss.

