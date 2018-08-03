Tanzania: Chadema Faces Another Axe, As Monduli MP Laizer Resigns

MONDULI Member of Parliament (MP- Chadema party), Julius Laizer has tendered his resignation letter as the Constituency's legislator.

The report was unveiled early today by the Speaker of National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, confirming to have received the letter through a press statement.

In the statement, Speaker Ndugai said he has informed the National Electoral Commission's (NEC) Chairman, Judge Semistocles Kaijage of Laizer stepping down, thus citing Monduli as free for a by-election.

"Following this, NEC can proceed with the process of conduction election in Monduli and fill the seat," further read the statement.