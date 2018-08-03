2 August 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Parliament Snubs Press Corps, Newspapers Sized

Tagged:

Related Topics

Omdurman / Khartoum — The Speaker of the Sudanese Parliament in Omdurman has snubbed a delegation from the Sudanese Journalists Union and the print runs of two newspapers were seized from the presses yesterday.

Parliamentary journalists carried out two protest vigils in front of the National Assembly in Omdurman and the Journalists Union in Khartoum because of being denied access to the Houses of Parliament to cover its activities.

Parliamentary journalist Murtada Ahmed told Radio Dabanga that the vigil in front of the Houses of Parliament lasted for half an hour, where they carried banners condemning the ban decision.

He explained that a similar vigil was carried-out in front of the Journalists Union.

He said that the Speaker of Parliament refused to receive their memorandum, so they they handed it to the reception staff.

Newspapers seized

Yesterday the security apparatus confiscated the newspapers of El Tayyar and El Watan from the printing press without any explanation.

As reported by Radiuo Dabanga yesterday, the security apparatus has blocked Sudan's El Jareeda newspaper from reaching the distribution outlets in Khartoum and the states for one week.

Prior censorship restored

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has restored prior censorship of newspapers after a five-year hiatus.

Prior censorship means that officers from the security apparatus come to the printing press once the newspaper is ready to be printed, and review and remove material they do not want to be published.

Previously, before the prior censorship was lifted, security officers would come to the newspaper's headquarters at night; prevent the publication of articles that do not agree with their policies, however, censorship has directly moved from press headquarters to printing presses.

Journalists told Radio Dabanga that the security apparatus had ordered the printing presses not to print newspapers until they are read by their affiliates.

The editor-in-chief of El Jareeda newspaper, Ashraf Abdelaziz, said that the confiscation of the newspaper by the security apparatus for three consecutive days has caused it great losses estimated at SDG 200,000 (*$7,000).

He told Radio Dabanga that the security apparatus has followed a new method of confiscation by preventing printing presses from delivering newspapers to distributors before 8 a.m., which prevents the newspaper from reaching the distribution centres in the capital and the states.

Press curbs

Media in Sudan are constantly subjected to attacks on press freedom. The country is ranked at the bottom of the World Press Freedom Index by the global monitoring institution Reporters Sans Frontières.

* Based on the indicative US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)

Sudan

Sudan - Journalist Held for Criticising Kassala State Govt.

Journalist Mohamed Osman Babikir has been detained on charges by eastern Sudan's Kassala state authorities. Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.