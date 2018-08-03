Sudan: Five RSF Fighters Slain As Internal Clashes Spread to South Darfur Hospital

Domaya / Nyala — Five members of the Rapid Support Forces militia have died as a result of internal clashed withing the main government militia.

Clashes that broke out between RSF members at Domaya base on Saturday that resulted in killing of four, including an officer.

Abdallah Khayora was wounded and transferred to Nyala Hospital where allegedly, a fellow RSF member assigned to guard him shot him dead on Wednesday morning.

Residents in Nyala described the situation as very tense following the elimination of the wounded militiaman inside the hospital.

According to witnesses in Nyala, the authorities have raised their preparations and deployed a joint force in the strategic sites, the entrances and on the roads of the city as a pre-emptive step in anticipation of any developments.