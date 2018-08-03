Namibia: Uniform Retailer Karseboom Folds

WELL-KNOWN Windhoek school uniforms retailer Karseboom Namibia this week closed for business after being in operation for 60 years.

The company's manager, Brendan Butcher, yesterday told The Namibian that they officially closed their doors on Wednesday, and partly attributed the development to the current economic situation in the country.

"We are closed...we are done," said Butcher, declining to comment further.

The company's managing director, Yolande Ciolek, also announced the closure on their Facebook page yesterday.

"It is with great sadness that I, Mrs Ciolek as the owner of B Karseboom CC, have to announce that we are closed. After nearly 60 years of doing our best to be of service to the wonderful people of Windhoek and Namibia, we unfortunately can no longer continue in the current financial climate.

"I would like to thank our long-serving staff and loyal customers who have supported Karseboom through the years," reads the notice.

Following the announcement, some customers on social media expressed sympathy, with some recalling the years they purchased their school wear needs at the company. "We will miss you," one customer posted, while another said they will now struggle to buy school uniforms for their children.

Established in 1959, Karseboom was started as a family business specialising in curtain and Roman blind manufacture, and the supply of wool and haberdashery. The company also supplied uniforms to schools in Windhoek and across the country.

Since its establishment, a lot of players in the retail and textile industry have emerged, including retailer Continental Wholesalers, and textile and retail company Dinapama Manufacturing and Supplies, who also trade in school wear.

David Namalenga, general manager of Dinapama, yesterday said retail and textile companies have a much better chance of survival if they invest in the local economy, instead of importing most of their uniforms from South Africa and elsewhere.

"Karseboom and many other such retailers in Namibia are importing stock from South Africa, but we are manufacturing here because we have a targeted intervention strategy to grow our local economy. The money we make is spent here and beefs up the economy," he stated.

Although he admitted that economic times were hard, Namalenga said well-established companies should purchase from local ones so that they can boost their power to purchase, and in turn grow the economy.