Liberia: Legislature to Support Fight Against Human Trafficking

As Liberia Celebrates World Day against Trafficking in Persons (TIP), Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert T. Chie has committed the Government of Liberia (GoL), most especially the Legislature, to enact stronger laws and provide budgetary support to the fight against human trafficking and other related crimes.

Chie's statement comes as Liberia joins other countries around the world in observance of World Day against Trafficking.

He said GoL will continue to maintain partnership with international organizations, community leaders, the private sector, non-governmental organizations and civil society organizations (CSOs) to fight against human trafficking and all other forms of human rights abuses.

He further said that this would guarantee the right of each individual to free movement; the right to adequate standards of living, and the right to dignity and social protection.

"Human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery, undermines national security, and according to data available from the International Labor Organization (ILO) and other institutions, it enriches national and transnational criminals, terrorist organizations, and contributes to money laundering," Senator Chie declared.

Chie made the statement on Monday, July 30, when he served as guest speaker at the Monrovia City Hall at the first official program marking the celebration of World Day against Trafficking. He acknowledged that despite the numerous economic challenges, the government is committed to providing resources to fight human trafficking and other forms of human rights abuses in the country.

He told the gathering that instead of joyous celebrations, the day should be sad, mournful and pensive as the country remembers thousands of human beings who have been victimized by traffickers.

"In my mind, such a day should rather not be a day to celebrate, but a day to ponder and take vigorous action against this inhumane practice that has gravely permeated our society and the world at large," Senator Chie said.