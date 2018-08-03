2 August 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Eric Geso's 'Taya' Is an Apology Song

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Robin Dopoe

An aide to Eric Geso has revealed that the artist's recent hit single "Taya" is an apology song to his twins' baby mama.

The aide told the Daily Observer's LIB Life that Eric made the song to issue an official apology to his baby mama in order to save their relationship, which was on the brink of collapse.

"Eric wanted to save his relationship so he decided to issue an official apology through a song. And this works well for him because he was bold enough to admit his mistake and asked forgiveness. The song lyric was penned with a tear in his eye. This was the first time I saw him working in the middle of the night," the aide added

Eric and his girlfriend have one of the most private and secret relationships in the music industry, so issuing a public apology come as a surprise. It is still unclear as to what led to the break down in their relationship. In the song "Taya," Eric took a conciliatory tone by highlighting the reasons why he needed the relationship.

However, he did not call the name of his baby mama in the song, who is hardly seen with him in public. Up to now, the name of his baby mama is still unknown.

"You know, in such a situation like this most celebrities will walk away, but Eric chose not to. It is not that he cannot but this was the best thing he did. They have come a long way and especially given the cause of the problem, he needed to have found a way to settle it," the aide added.

When asked why Eric did not signal out his baby mama's name in the song, the aide said doing so could harm Eric, so he decided to take precautionary measures by not mentioning her name.

Liberia

Parents Angry Over US$220 'Graduation Fee'

Threaten to take school administration to court Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.