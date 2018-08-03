Liberia: NaFAA, MOA Staff Complete AfDB Training On Enhanced Data Collection

Participants at the opening ceremony of the Training Course in Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) for Agricultural Surveys in Monrovia.

Directors and managers of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) and the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) have completed a week-long International Training Course in Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) for Agricultural Surveys.

The CAPI training, which was sponsored by the African Development Bank (AfDB), got underway on Monday, July 23, at NaFAA Mesurado Pier on Bushrod Island. It was intended to secure real-time data submission, capture and collect data offline/off grid in remote areas, integrate synchronized data into database systems for drastic reduction in the cost of data collection and collation; timely reporting; receiving real-time reporting on web and user-friendly reporting dashboards.

Courses offered during the exercise were overview training and survey solutions, getting started with the questionnaire designer and install tester, register for questionnaire designer and download and install tester, basic designer, hands-on: Master the Basic, Intermediate Survey Design Skills, and overview of the advanced features.

Others included "Intermediate Survey Designed Skills- One Hands-on; Mastering the Intermediate Survey design, Basic Validation and Conditions, Basic Case Management with Administration, Headquarters, and Supervisors, and Data Export and Tablet Management.

NaFAA Deputy Director General for Technical Services William Boah, said the support from AfDB is intended to build the capacity of the research and statistics arm of the entity and MoA's statistics house in the development of CAPI as a tool for data collection.

Mr. Boah said that the training was to enable NaFAA's Staff access timely collection of all fisheries real-time data, and at the same time drastically reduce the cost of Fishery Surveys.

He said that the fisheries and agriculture sectors have over the years encountered problems consistent with the manual paper-based method of data collection and date input.

Nasi Broh, who facilitated the training, described the paper-based method of data collection and data input process as "extremely expensive" and slow. He said they are experiencing difficulties in receiving data from the field on time.

Broh also mentioned that the creation of a data input pool is another setback and relevance of the data due to timeliness.

He cautioned the participants to capture materials that are being offered them by the experts from Ivory Coast's Eloi Sando Somtinda CAPI Project Manager from the Statistics Department of the AfDB.

Mr. Broh said that the agricultural and fisheries sectors are the key to Liberia's survival as a nation.