Ethiopia: Some Current Threats to the Rule of Law in Ethiopia

Along with the wind of change that is blowing over the country, a real threat to the rule of law in Ethiopia has surfaced up in many parts of the country. Yes, everyone seems to support peace and progress in the country and we are definitely not short of mass demonstrations and rallies in support of unity and peace.

Those who wish to take justice into their own hands and attempt to attain fair treatment outside of the normal legal process of appeal outside the court of law will do a disservice on the causes for which they stand and only help to spread dissention and hate across the country.

What is on the ground however reminds one of the Athenian guerrilla warfare in the Trojan horse centuries back. Along with those who labor from dawn to dusk to implement the reforms there are also those who vow in the name of democracy, unity and development but are also engaged in a dagger under the cloak tactics to derail the reform programs from taking roots.

In many parts of the country, vigilante justice is replacing the rule of law. Lives are being lost, property damaged and rational thinking is being replaced by boundless emotionalism reminiscent of the Zemene Mesafint. Although a lot is being professed about unity and peace, in some zones of the country, people are having it difficult to go to the market or do their usual business because some groups are taking the law into their hands.

Although the prime minister has responded to the issues of internal boundaries time and again, in spite of the fact that the government has given directives for the peaceful settlement of disputes to regional administrations, things are far worse than they were before in the border areas between Oromia and Ethio-Somali States.

In some parts of Oromia, local administration has been dwarfed and vigilante groups of all kinds are confusing the population who crave for peace and good governance. The situation has already attracted the attention of the regional and federal government. Under such circumstances it would be vet useful to act quickly in cooperation with all concerned stakeholders.

The prevalence of mob sprit devoid of rational thinking is short lived but only gives rise to irrevocable regrets that can never be retrieved.

We have recently witnessed the tragic assassination of the General Manager of Ethiopia's Flagship Project and similar cold blooded killing of Dangote Cement Factory. It is probably too early to brand such actions as political assassinations but the trend is obviously dangerous.

The directives issued by the prime minister to all concerned to quickly exchange the foreign currency in their hands into the local currency was welcomed by the majority of the concerned institutions and individuals but along with such positive trends, thousands of hard currency was retrieved from those who attempted to illegally transfer them to foreign countries either by land or at Bole International Airport. Such illegal financial actions did not emanate from mere selfish motive of hoarding foreign currency but an attempt to skillfully drain the meager foreign exchange resources of the country and to trigger a financial crisis that may end in total crisis of the federal democratic order.

The awareness level on discharging their responsibilities by paying taxes is still alarmingly low among Ethiopian business persons at all levels. On the other hand, even those who are willing to pay their taxes are being forced to face bureaucratic red tape which multiplies their frustrations. This needs to be addressed effectively and on time. This complication does not include public servants who are the largest group of the population in effectively paying their tax.

Narrow nationalism, hate speech and biased communication through social media and a lot of ranting on the Ethiopian tri-color has been going on to systematically divert the public from issues of peace, reconciliation and development.

When it comes to the current situation in the country, the rule of law is not only highly critical but is in fact the most indispensible factor for the very survival of Ethiopia as a nation.

The youth in Ethiopia is now grappling with multi-faceted effects of internal displacement, unemployment and a number of addictions. Given the demographic predominance of the youth in this country, the nation is not doing enough to effectively address the needs of the youth. The prevalence of HIV virus is undoubtedly far more pronounced among the youth. Those with hidden political agenda are already out in agitating the youth to take part in counterproductive activities from which nobody would benefit.

Ethiopia is still striving to handle the effects of climate change which has in almost all cases resulted in either drought or flood from runoff. The government has been providing relief assistance to millions of the population who also need to be rehabilitated through time. Addressing such effects of manmade and natural calamities presupposes the prevalence of sustained peace and harmony among citizens.

In the agriculture sector, the spread of fall armyworm in almost all parts of the country is pausing an unprecedented challenge on the very bedrock on which the Ethiopian economy is built. Fighting such a nationwide pest certainly demands a peaceful situation in the rural parts of the country. Unless peace is restored in a sustained manner through a meaningful participation of the public the country could face an unfathomable total crisis that could spill over to the rest of the Horn of Africa.

Unilateral skyrocketing of the prices of goods and services under the pretext of the devaluation of the Birr is increasing the level of inflation particularly on food stuffs. In addition to this, the assumptions that were made during the devaluation of the Birr were not adequately fulfilled because exports on the major commodities produced in the country have remained far below original expectations.

On the other hand, the relatively peaceful situation created in the context of the national reform program is being abused by those who plan to make the government swim upstream in troubled waters.

The public has specific interests including better livelihood and sustained development for citizens but it seems that the public itself is not fully and vigorously involved in safeguarding peace apart from public rhetoric on their willingness to enforce peace.

Notwithstanding the current situation in the country, the reform could move ahead only through nationwide attitudinal change on security, development, ethnic exclusiveness, forgiveness, operational unity and a spirit of facing challenges collectively and in a timely manner.

It is quite obvious that the government is expected to do its part in ascertaining the security and well being of the country but can never try to prepare a defense carpet that can cover every inch of the country. The public needs to therefore engage in a meaningful contribution to peace right from the individual level up to national level.

One of the weak links in Ethiopia's security affairs management is linked to enforcing the pervious directives or newly introducing and operational policy on the handling of hand guns by individuals. Some research indicates that there are more than 300,000 armaments in the country owned legally and illegally. On the other hand there is no statistics available on the scope of armaments in the hands of individuals. Full registration and documentation of firearms is a good guarantee that could help to monitor the circulation of armaments in the hands of individuals.

The above mentioned multi-faceted threats to the rule of law should not be allowed to prevail unabated unless we all risk the absence of sustained peace in the country.