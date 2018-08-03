Ethiopia: Mammoth Step Razes Separation Walls

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed brokered reunification of the holy synods of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church is a boon in fostering ongoing reform efforts as the two sides, in what is to remain exemplary to others, has ended close to 30 years of split.

The arrival of the 4th Patriarch of the Church, Abune Merkorios, and the Washington based Synod he headed in Addis Ababa on Wednesday signals the fall of the edifice of division, comment scholars who closely ponder the developments.

Years of separation between the Ethiopian and Washington based synods has diminished the capacity and unity of the church apparently affecting the country in some ways, they add.

According to the agreement, His Holiness Abune Merkorios Patriarch of Ethiopia will serve as the spiritual leader of the church while the 6th Patriarch Abune Mathias will oversees the administrative tasks with same status.

Former lecturer of new testament at the Theological College of the Holy Trinity, Leakemeamran Degu Alemu says it is everyone's interest that the unity of the Church is ensured.

"Ethiopia would be placed in better path of peace and unity, when its religious institutions maintained their strength and discharged their moral role. Religious fathers are responsible for creating ethical generation through teaching the values of peace and encouraging everyone to detest corruption, theft tribalism and other evil acts."

"It is when religious institutions appear to be weak that moral value of citizens attenuates. Most of the problems that we see in the country these days are one way or the other emanates from moral issues."

Ethiopian history is replete with centuries of Ethiopian orthodox values and history, he says, adding that the division within the church has long affected the positive energy it may spark to the country's unity and togetherness.

"Our history and indigenous knowledge are embodied with church's centuries-old history."

But thanks to the Prime Minister the two sides have ended the nearly three decades of separation, he lauds. "This is a long time coming move. It is no secret that the division has cast its shadow on the religious, economic and social activities of the church in particular but also the country in general."

This is very crucial and the only way forward towards powerful and influential church, according to him. A unified church gives birth to a unified country. It is through strong institutions that a strong nation is created, says Leakmeamran, adding that the division should not have happened in the first place.

Qumos Aba Yohannes Worku, African studies graduate and theologian, for his part, says that the division between the synods has long impacted not just the church but also the country. Churches messages of unity and love are arguably less likely to be heard when the organizations themselves are divided.

Being part and parcel of the country, Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church has a key role to play in ensuring peace and unity in the country, he notes. It is when every separated part put together that a strong Ethiopia is realized, he adds.

"The ongoing reform efforts can only be effective and meet the needed change in Ethiopia, so long as the unity of the church is forged. The reunification of the church will give more power and moral to those looking for a unified Ethiopia."

According to Aba Yohannes the reunification paves a path to the oneness of the church and it is time to pull itself together to help citizens to come together for the unity of the country.

"The church and state without meddling one another's affairs can work together in different socio-economic aspects of the country. Particularly the churches role could be immense when it comes to fighting epidemics, malpractices and others."

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed upon arrival in Addis Ababa, after days of visit to USA, said the country likes to see a unified and strong church. "The reunification is a dignity for the church and the country."