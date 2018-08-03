Ethiopia: Let the Walls of Hatred Fall Flat

analysis

Tied by blood, religion and deeply shared and yet diverse cultures, the people of Ethiopia never have succumbed to trying times that befallen to melt down these cohesive elements.

So ignorant is any individual who attempts to reduce the people to trivial matters to attain his, her short-lived benefits. An old-fashioned and cold-war era style of political maneuver which is based on the over blowing of differences is so futile, if not the denial of the stark reality.

We should not go round the countries of the world to get examples on how short-lived political miscalculation brings damage to a country. The Ethio- Eritrea case gives us ample lessons. Both countries paid the bitter cost of war in tens of thousands of productive citizens--not to mention the economic downturn.

The hostile relations that prevailed in the subsequent years had brought more harm than good with what is termed as No war, No peace reign between the two countries. However, a day has come to bring that hostility to an end. The world has seen in its naked eyes that the divisive miscommunications could not go deep in the minds and hearts of the peoples as they turned out in the streets to receive leaders of the respective nations.

The question is: Are those lessons digested properly?

In this time and age where Ethiopia and Ethiopians work hard to instill lasting peace, justice and equality, few others prefer the trajectory of hatred, hostility and ethnic division. Such individuals are seeking solution from a barrel of a gun--as has been witnessed from the murdering of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project manager, Eng. Semegnew Bekele last week.

That is not the only case, the ethnic unrest in Oromia, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples and Benishangul Gumuz states have roots at the minds of few individuals. When money and insanity are wedded, they are likely to conceive and bear violence. It is true that we have millions of unemployed youth, when individuals fail to see the bigger picture and treat the youth nothing other than their cannon fodder; the youth could become agent of destruction. An estimated over 800, 000 people are displaced in West Guji and Gedeo zones alone as a result of such ruthless act.

This, however, does not mean that the people of Ethiopia lack tolerance of the cultures of each other. Anybody that gets the opportunity to the life style of Ethiopians can understand the reality. Ethiopians regardless of differences in religion, culture, linguistic or what have you have lived together. Such differences, which are natural in every society, never set barriers even to intermarriage.

What could be said to the individuals who are masterminding the violence other than this? There are generations born to Oromo fathers and Gedeo mothers or the vice versa. That is why the violence incited by desperate elements is not sustainable though destructive even for the time being.

And sadly, innocent people are victimized and the trauma may perpetuate as families lose their most loved ones.

Let alone such internal skirmishes, Ethiopia and Eritrea that engaged in war fronts have resolved their hostilities.

Individuals that are architecting the violence should come to their senses; they must sit down and think the bigger picture. There is a saying goes: 'Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.' Thus when time favors the truth, the collusion will lay bare before everyone's eyes. That is why the individuals bogging down in quagmire of hatred should get themselves out of this insanity.

What we need now is not violence or civil war. We had enough of them--and we should learn from these. What we need now is not label bad terms one another. We did much of this but to no avail. What we need is the rule of law, justice, equality, democracy and professionalism.