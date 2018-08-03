Ethiopia: U.S. Embassy Lauds Premier's Reform Efforts

The USA would keep assisting Ethiopia's ongoing reform efforts in a way it could be credible, lasting and meaningful, US Embassy in Addis Ababa Spokesperson Nicholas Barnett told The Ethiopian Herald.

Commending the fast-tracking accomplishment of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and his administration, the Spokesperson indicated that the reform efforts led by Ethiopians and for Ethiopians have a lot of priorities to address.

According to him,the U.S. would support the Prime Minister's pledge to make the upcoming 2020 elections free, fair and competitive.

He also made clear that the U.S. can look at helping with judicial reform, strengthening the legal system, supporting the professionalism of law enforcement to protect human right.

He also added that Washington could be engaged in creating and enhancing a system of accountability on human right abuses, supporting efforts to the electoral system and electoral process reform and widening the space for independent professional media while strengthening the role of civil society.

These issues were raised at the 8th Ethiopia and US Bilateral Dialogue on Human rights, Democracy and Governance held on July 19, 2018, he added.

Speaking of the Ethio- Eritrea peace resolution, he said as conflict in the Horn of Africa risks to the larger safety and security of the world hence the peace settlement has impact not only to the people of the region but also to the people of the world.

He added: "We understand that we do not live in a vacuum, we may be separated by an ocean, but we share this planet. So whether it comes to promoting economic prosperity, human rights or regional security and stability, we understand that we all benefit when the world is safer and stable."