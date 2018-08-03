2 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Is the Honey Moon Between Barrow and the Media Over?

Tagged:

Related Topics

The media houses and media practitioners are making public declaration on comments made by President Barrow touching on issues of professional impropriety by an undisclosed journalist.

A distinction should be made between public relation organisations and media houses. In many countries today, public relation institutions have sprouted aimed out promoting businesses and personalities. A number of them do have promotional magazines that are essentially meant for advertisements.

Media houses and media practitioners whose role it is to disseminate information such as news are duty bound to be independent and impartial in publishing facts. They are bound by principles. They must publish the truth in good faith in the public interest. Once they depart from the ethics of the profession.

This is why many media houses are calling on the president to indicate which media house or media practitioner has offered to serve as the mouth piece of the state house. If the President states nothing on his return then the media houses should call on the president to work on repealing the provision which deals with false news so that any information that cannot be corroborated will be taken as an opinion and not a fact and should be dismissed in the public media so that it will not misguide people.

Gambia

Lamin Jallow to Touch Down in Italy Friday As Loan Move Nears

In-demand Gambian striker Lamin Jallow is scheduled to return to Italy this Friday as he edges closer to sorting out his… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.