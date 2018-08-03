2 August 2018

Tanzania: Revealed - What Gave Dodoma City a Boost in Revenue Earnings

By Habel Chidawali

Dodoma — A rise in the sale of land around Dodoma city and administrative actions to seal loopholes for public funds embezzlement has been cited as reasons why the city has raised its income.

The Dodoma City Council director Godwin Kunambi says there has been an influx of land buyers and other people seeking to settle in the areas.

The influx may be attributed to the decision by the government to shift its base from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, now the officials capital of Tanzania.

Mr Kunambi recently won praise from President John Magufuli for attaining 93 per cent of Dodoma's revenue targets for the last financial year.

Statistics show that the council surpassed its revenue targets by 120 per cent, collecting Sh25.05 billion against a target of Sh20,79 billion during the year.

According to Mr Kunambi, there was massive stealing of internal revenue and that most of the city's sources of income were unknown.

'Revenue executives were also setting very low targets and the collection was not streamlined," he explained, that that fighting corruption is a critical component.

The Mayor of Dodoma Prof Davis Mwamfupe said the city council must cultivate more sources of income because land rates alone will not be sustainable in the near future.

