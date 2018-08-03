Tanzania: 'Magufuli Misled On Dar Revenue Collection Figures' - Ubungo Mayor

Dar es Salaam — A day after President John Magufuli said Dar es Salaam that collected Sh15.3 billion out of the target Sh16.4 billion, the Mayor of Ubungo municipal, Boniface Jacob challenged the statistics saying the Head of State was misled.

According to Mr Jacob, the Dar es Salam city council with its five municipalities collected a total of Sh139 billion out the target Sh151.2 billion which is equal to 91.9 per cent.

Jacob who is a secretary for all mayors from the opposition party Chadema, said in the year 2017/18, Ilala municipal planned to collect Sh46.6 billion but it pocketed Sh44.5 billion.

The President had expressed his disappointment on some of government leaders leading big cities in the country including Dar es Salaam for failure to meet revenue targets and overtaken by Dodoma which was not only declared a city recently but with far less population.

"At times I am forced to direct my subordinates to take action on issues that are within their powers. I need vigilant leaders who understand their responsibilities and work with little supervision," he stressed.

"I am extremely disappointed, especially as I expected Dar es Salaam with a population of at least 5.5 million people to meet its revenue collection target but its full of corruption thereby overtaken by Dodoma which has a population of at least 2 million people," he said.

However, Ubungo Mayor differed from the President. "Kinondoni municipal collected Sh29.7 billion out of target Sh31.6 billion, Ubungo (Sh13.4 billion out of Sh16.5bilion) while Dar es Salaam city council collected Sh16.8 billion as the target was Sh16.4 billion," he said in a statement released on Thursday August 2.

According to him, Temeke municipal collected Sh29 billion out of Sh30 billion target and Kigamboni accumulated Sh5.4 billion as the target was to collected Sh9.2 billion.

"However, I would second President Magufuli that still there is a massive stealing of revenue and misuse of the resources, but we are taking measures on it," he said suggesting that those who have in one way another misled the Dr Magufuli should be punished.