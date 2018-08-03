2 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Cement, Concrete, Energy Summit Kicks Off

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mulatu Belachew and Tsegaye Tilahun

The third annual East African summit aimed at exploring Africa's cement, concrete and energy sectors kicked off here yesterday.

Gemechu Waktola (PhD), General Director of The i-capital Africa Institute said during the opening event that the annual summit provides a common platform for key players and stakeholders of the region's cement, concrete, and energy sectors in shaping the future of the region.

Ensuring the sustainable future is the collective task of the sector and issued body, he added.

As to him, cement industry has multiple challenges ranging from operational inefficiency, insufficient demand leading to under capacity utilization, lack of innovation and strategic thinking, week cooperation, dependence on expensive source of energy and human capital deficiency.

He noted The i-capital Africa Institute believes in continuous learning and improvement as part of addressing the challenges in the sectors through creating the platform for business leaders, experts, policy makers, technology suppliers and researchers

Minister of Construction Engineer Ayisha Mohammed said that Ethiopian construction industry has remarked 9.5 percent contribution to country's GDP in 2016 and becomes the second sector in creating employment opportunity.

Cement and concrete plays a major role in the construction industry and the ever increasing investment and infrastructure projects prevailed that the future of cement and concrete is sustainable.

Ethiopia has 45, 000 Mega Watt hydro power potential, 5,000MW geothermal and covers 20 per cent of a total potential of Africa in the energy sector

The government is exerting it's at most efforts in utilizing potential sources of energy.

As to her the summit brought together actors who play the leading role in changing the sector in the country as well as in the region.

Ethiopia

Ethiopians Bid Farewell to Stage Star Fikadu Teklemariam

The stage king, and renowned artist Fikadu Teklemariam, was laid to rest yesterday at the Holy Trinity Cathedral. Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.