Ethiopia: Cement, Concrete, Energy Summit Kicks Off

The third annual East African summit aimed at exploring Africa's cement, concrete and energy sectors kicked off here yesterday.

Gemechu Waktola (PhD), General Director of The i-capital Africa Institute said during the opening event that the annual summit provides a common platform for key players and stakeholders of the region's cement, concrete, and energy sectors in shaping the future of the region.

Ensuring the sustainable future is the collective task of the sector and issued body, he added.

As to him, cement industry has multiple challenges ranging from operational inefficiency, insufficient demand leading to under capacity utilization, lack of innovation and strategic thinking, week cooperation, dependence on expensive source of energy and human capital deficiency.

He noted The i-capital Africa Institute believes in continuous learning and improvement as part of addressing the challenges in the sectors through creating the platform for business leaders, experts, policy makers, technology suppliers and researchers

Minister of Construction Engineer Ayisha Mohammed said that Ethiopian construction industry has remarked 9.5 percent contribution to country's GDP in 2016 and becomes the second sector in creating employment opportunity.

Cement and concrete plays a major role in the construction industry and the ever increasing investment and infrastructure projects prevailed that the future of cement and concrete is sustainable.

Ethiopia has 45, 000 Mega Watt hydro power potential, 5,000MW geothermal and covers 20 per cent of a total potential of Africa in the energy sector

The government is exerting it's at most efforts in utilizing potential sources of energy.

As to her the summit brought together actors who play the leading role in changing the sector in the country as well as in the region.