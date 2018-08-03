2 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Marreh Likely for Serie a Move

By Sulayman Bah

Sulayman Marreh could be set for a shock loan move to Udinese in the Italian Serie A.

The Gambia international, it is believed, is on the cusp of undergoing a medical examination at the Serie A outfit where he's to spend the next twelve months.

The 23-year-old was initially touted to switch to French second tier side Lens but that move looks out of the cards with now Italy the likely destination of the Scorpions' midfielder.

A deal, according to reports, is almost finalised with only finer details delaying completion of the process.

English Premier League's Watford FC own the playmaker's rights and considers him one for the future.

Likened to Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Watford want the former Samger FC man to return the finished article after spells at Spanish teams Real Valladolid and Almeria were less than prepossessing.

At Udinese, Sulayman will have to fight his way to the first team which could see him become the third Gambian playing in the Serie A after Musa Barrow of Atalanta and Omar Colley of Sampdoria with Lamin Jallow and Ali Sowe tipped to move out on loan again.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

