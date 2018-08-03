Angola Seeks Active Diplomacy

Luanda — The Angolan head of State, João Lourenço, Thursday in Luanda reiterated the need for the Angolan ambassadors in the different countries to commit themselves to promoting the image of the country and carrying out an active diplomacy.

President João Lourenço was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the ambassadors nominated for Congo, Japan and Rwanda respectively, Vicente Muanda, Rui Xavier and Eduardo Octavio.

For João Lourenço, with the nomination of these diplomats, Angola intends to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation already existing with these countries.

He recalled the fundamental guidelines of the Angolan Government transmitted at the opening of the meeting of ambassadors in May.

At the time, the President of the Republic said that in the agenda of economic diversification, it is necessary to work to make diplomacy more efficient and aimed at promoting the good image of the country, attracting foreign private investment and promoting Angola as a tourist destination.