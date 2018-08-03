3 August 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Africa: IAAF President Backs Africa to Host World Championships

IAAF president, Seb Coe has backed Africa to host the senior IAAF World Athletics Championships in the nearest future.

Coe who was speaking in Asaba said the continent having produced world class athletes needs to bring the sport close to the people so that more youths will embrace the sport. He hinted that Kenya's capital city, Nairobi, after successfully hosting the world Under-18 will be the hosting the world junior championships in 2020.

"It has always been my ambition to see Africa host the senior world championships in 10 years and that is left to my colleagues in Africa to decide which country can host.

"We are a global sport, it needs to be seen to be global, we are the sport Africa is most successful at.

"There are two major sports in Africa... there is football and athletics. We need to see funding for the sport. IAAF will help area federations develop programe delivery.

"We have Olympic development money earned from broadcast rights, it has been dedicated to help federations and athletes that most need them."

