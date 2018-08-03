Angola: President Calls for More Attention to Crime Fighting Efforts

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Thursday in Luanda called for more attention to fight against growing crime rate targeting people and public assets in the country.

João Lourenço was speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the newly appointed General Commander of National Police, Commissioner-General Paulo de Almeida.

The head of State defended crack down on organised crime.

In the ceremony, where he also swore in the 2nd Commander of National Police, António Pedro Joaquim, the president decried that everything gets stolen and destroyed, as result of the crimes.

Stressing the need to protect the public assets, the president said that crime in the country is a phenomenon which is growing on daily basis.

Prior to the swearing in ceremony, João Lourenço, as Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), promoted the new General Commander of National Police, Paulo de Almeida, to the rank of Commissioner-General.

Paulo de Almeida took over from Alfredo Eduardo Manuel Mingas, fired at his own request.