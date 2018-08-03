Angola: Elections Top Presidents João Lourenço and Joseph Kabila Meetings

Luanda — The process of organizing the elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), scheduled for December 23, was one of the key themes of Thursday's meeting between President João Lourenço and his counterpart, Joseph Kabila.

The Angolan Head of State João Lourenço gave this information to the press, after a meeting of more than an hour with President Kabila, in the framework of the 24-hour working visit that the Congolese statesman made to Angola.

"We find that the process of organizing elections is proceeding peacefully with all the steps to be taken. We can welcome this information from President Joseph Kabila, "said João Lourenço in a short statement to journalists.

On the relations of friendship and cooperation, the Angolan President spoke of the need for the country and DRC to preserve the ties, with preference in the economic domain.

The meeting between the two statesmen comes at a time when international pressure remains on Joseph Kabila, who has served two terms as President of DR Congo, the maximum allowed by the country's constitution.

The Angolan Head of State is also the acting chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Political, Defense and Security Cooperation Body, a sub-regional organization of which the two countries are members. Angola shares with the DRCongo a land border of more than a thousand kilometers and has worked in the diplomatic field to obtain a peaceful outcome to the instability in the neighboring country.