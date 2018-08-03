2 August 2018

Angola: Red List of Endangered Species in Angola Launched

Luanda — The Ministry of Environment, in the framework of the implementation of the National Biodiversity Conservation Strategy, launches Friday the red list of endangered fauna and flora species in the country.

According to a press release issued by the Office of Institutional Communication and Press, to which Angop had access, the list that has been evaluated by national and international scientific research institutions and mentions the current state of each species and includes three categories: extinct species , threatened with extinction and vulnerable to extinction.

The elaboration of the Red List of Angolan species was a process of consultation and contributions, with the participation of several national and international institutions, namely the Agostinho Neto University, Methodist University, Plant Genetic Resources Center and the National Botanical Center, National Geographic, among other institutions.

Between 2007 and 2012, an indicative red list of critically endangered mammals was drawn up in Angola, including buffaloes, chimpanzees, cheetahs, giraffes, gorillas, giant black crows, mountain zebras, black rhinoceros, lions and leopards, as there were 100 live specimens for each species throughout the country.

