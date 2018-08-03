2 August 2018

Djibouti: DP World Wins Case Against Djibouti Over Doraleh Port

By Victor Kiprop

Dubai-based DP World has won a legal battle against Djibouti over the termination of a contract to manage the Doraleh Container Terminal.

The London Court of International Arbitration on Thursday ruled that Djibouti's decision in February to cancel the agreement was illegal.

The court said the 30-year concession agreement signed in 2006, "remains valid and binding notwithstanding Law 202 and the 2018 Decrees."

Djibouti enacted Law 202 and the referenced decrees to allow it renegotiate concession terms.

DP World said it was forced to seek arbitration after the government seized the port facility.

The Dubai-based port operator is one of the world's largest and also manages the Berbera port in Somaliland.

