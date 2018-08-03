3 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Govt Won't Appeal Grace Mugabe Immunity Judgment

Tagged:

Related Topics

The South African government will not appeal a South Gauteng High Court judgment that ruled the decision to grant former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity was "an error of law".

"We have studied the judgment and came to the conclusion that we will not appeal," Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu said at a briefing on international affairs on Thursday.

On July 30, Acting Judge Bashier Vally said the error was "fundamental and fatal".

He ruled that the decision by the former minister of international relations and cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must be reviewed and set aside.

Mugabe was accused of using an electrical extension cord to assault Gabriella Engels, a Johannesburg-based model, in August last year.

The former first lady secretly fled the country and Nkoana-Mashabane later granted her immunity.

Lobby group AfriForum and the DA challenged Nkoana-Mashabane's decision in court.

Vally also found that Mugabe was not immune to the jurisdiction of the South African courts and the minister's decision to "recognise" or "confer" immunity upon her was unconstitutional and unlawful.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

MDC Alliance Rejects 'Fraudulent' Presidential Results

THE opposition MDC Alliance has rejected the presidential election results which gave incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.