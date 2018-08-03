Nigeria: Eagles to Play in Asaba

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick has hinted that the Super Eagles will play one of their qualification matches at the Stephen Keshi stadium.

The Stadium which is currently hosting the 21st African Athletics Championships has one of the best playing pitches in the country at the moment.

"We got assurances from the NFF president that the Eagles will play their African Cup of Nations qualifier here in Asaba. It is part of Delta's agenda to promote and develop sports from the grassroots to the top," a top Delta government official disclosed.