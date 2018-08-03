3 August 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Udo-Gabriel - I'm Not Under Pressure

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria's Joy Udo-Gabriel says she is not under any pressure as she qualified for the finals of the Women 100m at the ongoing Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba.

Udo-GabrIel said she was delighted to be in the finals of the event scheduled to hold today.

The athlete, who was part of Nigeria's Women 4x100m bronze winning team at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, said she was excited to represent her country in the ongoing event.

"I am happy to be in the finals of the 100m here in Asaba, I am not under any pressure, I am also very excited to run at home," she said.

The 18-year-old athlete said that Ivorian Marie-Josee Talou was the only threat to her, adding that running with her would help her to improve on her time."

Talou won silver in the IAAF World Championships held in London in 2017.

"My only fear is Talou but it is a good one anyway because running with the best will help you to improve on yourself."

Commenting on the tracks, the athlete described the layout as perfect and commended Delta for hosting the rest of the continent.

More than 1000 athletes from the continent are participating in the ongoing championships that would end on Aug. 5.

Udo-Gabriel, who is a product of Making of Champions (MoC), teamed up with Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan and Rosemary

Chukwuma to capture a bronze medal in the 4x100m in a time of 42.75s in Ghana.

Nigeria

Army Chief Buratai Warns Commanders Against Fleeing From Terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has circulated a set of operational guidelines warning Nigerian Army commanders… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.