Nigeria: Udo-Gabriel - I'm Not Under Pressure

Nigeria's Joy Udo-Gabriel says she is not under any pressure as she qualified for the finals of the Women 100m at the ongoing Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba.

Udo-GabrIel said she was delighted to be in the finals of the event scheduled to hold today.

The athlete, who was part of Nigeria's Women 4x100m bronze winning team at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, said she was excited to represent her country in the ongoing event.

"I am happy to be in the finals of the 100m here in Asaba, I am not under any pressure, I am also very excited to run at home," she said.

The 18-year-old athlete said that Ivorian Marie-Josee Talou was the only threat to her, adding that running with her would help her to improve on her time."

Talou won silver in the IAAF World Championships held in London in 2017.

"My only fear is Talou but it is a good one anyway because running with the best will help you to improve on yourself."

Commenting on the tracks, the athlete described the layout as perfect and commended Delta for hosting the rest of the continent.

More than 1000 athletes from the continent are participating in the ongoing championships that would end on Aug. 5.

Udo-Gabriel, who is a product of Making of Champions (MoC), teamed up with Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan and Rosemary

Chukwuma to capture a bronze medal in the 4x100m in a time of 42.75s in Ghana.