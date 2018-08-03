Liberia: Chamber of Commerce Election Set for August 6th

Lifting the court's stay order, Judge Scheaplor Dunbar said Ananaba's accusation was cleverly calculated to mislead the court.

Days after the Civil Law Court 'B' at the Temple of Justice authorized the Elections Committee (EC) of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) to go ahead with preparations for the holding of the organization's electoral activities, the electoral body has now set August 6 as the new date for the exercise.

On July 2 this year, the court restrained the EC and its chair from organizing the polls pending hearing of the case of constitutional violation brought by Charles Ananaba, the outgoing president and chief executive officer of Omega Insurance Company.

In that complaint, Ananaba claimed that without conveying a special meeting to establish an adequate quorum and subsequently, within total disregard of the laws of the LCC, the electoral body was illegally proceeding with the conduct of the electoral activities.

Mr. Ananaba through his lead lawyer, Cllr. Molley Gray, prayed the court to issue an order staying all electoral activities, declare the entire process void, and further declare the rights of petitioners (Ananaba) consistent with the controlling laws of the LCC and grant him relief.

"The stay order is hereby lifted with immediate effect, and the EC ordered to proceed with their elections activities." Dunbar declared.

Giving reasons, the civil law court judge explained that Ananaba failed to prove any documentary evidences linking EC to the violation of the constitution of the LCC by holding the elections activities.

Dunbar also said the July 2 stay order was in the form of an injunction relief, which the court used as precondition to temporarily grant Ananaba's request.

Dunbar explained that Mr. Ananaba should have posted an injunction bond to indemnify that he sustained injury or losses as a result of the stay order.

"Not having done so," Judge Dunbar stressed that, "Ananaba was not therefore entitled to the stay order."

He clarified that the July 2 stay order was inadvertently issued by the court, "hence, the proper thing to do was to lift it, and permit the EC to proceed with their elections."

Before lifting the order, LCC's lead lawyer, Cllr. G. Moses Paegar, argued that Ananaba's petition that resulted to the stay order should be ignored and dismissed as a matter of law on grounds that the court lacks jurisdiction to handle the case.

Meanwhile, LCC's Executive Council said all members, who are in good financial standing, are encouraged to seek office or nominate someone for the presidency, auditor, Arbitration Committee (three members) and Executive Council (11 members).

The LCC further said only members who have paid their annual membership dues with a zero balance shall be eligible to nominate, vote, and contest elections. "Members interested in seeking office or would like to nominate someone, please submit a letter to the Secretariat ([email protected]) no later than 12PM Monday, August 6, 2018," the release said.

Proxies

Proxies who signed for the previous scheduled elections will be honored, the Chamber says. Members should notify the Secretariat ONLY if they would like to withdraw or change their proxy. All changes MUST be in writing, signed, stamped, and received by the Secretariat by 12 p.m. Saturday, August 4, 2018. Signed proxies can be scanned and emailed to [email protected].

Preliminary Voters Roll

A preliminary list of eligible voters and proxies will be published (email and website ONLY). Concerns, complaints, and/or corrections must be submitted to the Secretariat by 12 p.m. Saturday, August 4, 2018.

The final Voters Roll & Proxies will be published at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 6, 2018. Concerns, complaints and/or corrections received after the deadline will be addressed during the next council meeting scheduled August 7, 2018.

The New Administration, 2018/2019 Executive Council, begins immediately following the elections.

The new corps of officers will elect from their own body, either at the next Council Meeting scheduled Tuesday, August 7, 2018, or at a Special Council Meeting set by the new Council that will elect one deputy chairman, two deputy chairmen and a treasurer.

As per the Executive Council and in keeping with the By-Laws of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, the 2018/2019 Executive Council will serve from August 4, 2018, to February, 2019.

New Application for Membership

As prescribed by the LCC Articles of Association:

#17. Candidate for membership in the Chamber must sign a written application and an agreement to be bound, if accepted, by the memorandum and Articles of Association and Bye-Law. This application must be accompanied by a recommendation signed by two members of the Council, stating the candidate is a proper person to be accepted as a member of the Chamber.

#18. This application should be brought before the Council at their next or subsequent meeting, when the majority of the member of the Council then present may accept the candidate as a member. Such acceptance, together with payment of the entrance fee and subscription, will constitute membership.

