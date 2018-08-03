Liberia: Simple Logic and the Law - Annie Constance And Son Break Their Silence

"WE LOVE YOU TOO," THE HOLIDAY CHEER RANG OUT. AND SUPPORTERS OF JUSTICE KABINEH JA'NEH'S WERE SHOCKED. IT WAS A 90-YEAR-OLD WIDOW RETURNING THE JULY 26TH SEASON'S GREETINGS--WITH A BENEDICTION ATTACHED. IT WENT OUT TO THE SCOLDING AND MOCKING SUPPORTERS OF JUSTICE KABINEH JA'NEH'S, WHO HAD HEAPED ON ANNIE AND THE REST OF THE CONSTANCE CLAN, ALL THAT THEY WOULD NOT HAVE WISHED ON THEMSELVES. AND IT HAD BEEN THAT, WHICH OVER THE HOLIDAYS HAD URGED OUR INTERVIEWEES:

ANNIE CONSTANCE & SON BREAK THEIR SILENCE

IT WAS GOING TO HAPPEN SOONER OR LATER; SOMETHING THAT WOULD GRANT THAT FAMILY SOME RESPITE, (RELIEF) FROM THEIR ON-GOING, TWILIGHT ZONE OR STRANGE RUN-IN WITH ASSOCIATE JUSTICE JA'NEH AND THE COURT SYSTEM. THAT LEFT THEM CONFUSED, WHICH IS SOMETHING THAT SHOULD NOT HAVE HAPPENED.

BY KEITH NEVILLE ASUMUYAYA BEST

The apparent loss of her house, had hit Mrs. Constance hard--she earlier had confided--like an intrigue (conspiracy, maneuver) that to her family, sounded like what a political analyst once called: "broad, daylight robbery, violating that 'rule of rules' related to land changing hands from one person to the other: "a meeting of the mind."

Needless to say, such a meeting never, ever, took place between Mrs. Annie Yancy Constance, and the gentleman who now holds possession of her property.

This particular rule would have been crucial (critical, central) as mental capacity would have played an important role since parties involved in all legally sanctioned conveyance of property are by law required to be possessed of legal authority and a sound mind in order to conduct business.

According to Mrs. Constance's younger son, Nathaniel Jacko Constance, his older brother, John Nyema Constance was mentally disturbed: "non compos mentis," (not of a sound mind) and would have been incompetent to legally engage in the sale of property--especially something he had no authority over. In addition, that would have rendered him blameless by law, for his actions.

J. CAN DO NO WRONG

After months of listening to Associate Justice Ja'neh's supporters--"that the gentleman could do no wrong"--the Constances: Annie and her son, Nathaniel had nothing but "best wishes" for Justice Ja'neh's hordes of supporters, over the holidays.

"We really wish them well," Nathaniel told the Daily Observer, days before the 26 celebration; "we are saying so out of concern for them and for this country. There is just too much at stake; and those people talking and writing--and, in their ignorance, are hurting us in the process--have no idea that the man they are rushing to support--is the kind of person that he is."

"We only hope that they will find a way to avoid the treatment we have suffered, should they ever have to face what we have had to deal with all these years, and there is still more to come. But, never mind that: Today, it is the Constances.Tomorrow, it could be the Budys, or the Gartehs. Are we not human beings too?

PART II. OBSERVER: SOBER REFLECTION LONG OVERDUE

"Liberia at 171: what have we to show?" That is what the Observer's 26-eve Editorial asked on the eve of the holiday. It aimed--at getting citizens--for once--to pass up the usual July 26 -festivities: drinking, eating and dancing, for something more important:

Let's use the day--or, at least, a portion of it--to reflect (take a serious look back) upon those who presented themselves as administrators, directors, managers, that we allowed to take the stage of leadership, one after the other over the past half-century, beginning in 1971.

Some of these so-called "leaders," our people had elected (chosen, decided on) to work with; others simply seized the opportunity, or the power that that opportunity had dashed them, to strut, (march, walk) themselves onstage.

Notwithstanding, the people agreed to put up with one after the other, urging each to do his or her utmost--the maximum, the best each could--in dynamizing (instilling, pouring into) the hearts and minds of this people and nation, electrodes (electric conductors) of patriotism, passion, and commitment to the common good--boosted by a determination to lead this people forward, "in pathways of justice and right," with equality for all!

raising, a disappointing crop (yield, pick) of "leaders," that made little headway, has almost guaranteed Liberia spiraled out of control, en-route (on its way) to an abyss (chasm, deep hole) that this country has not been able to lift itself out of, since 1971!

I mean, look at some of the "leaders" we have hailed between that time and now! How does a nation keep cultivating (planting, growing) produce, that keeps popping up, only to end up no better than what old lady Lilian Porte-Best use to call: "a piece of yeenebee," (something gone astray, a mistake)?

REHABILITATION

The best of that bunch, most Liberians today believe, was the late President William R. Tolbert Jr., whose sainted-memory and legacy is at present, under rehabilitation by the recently returned (2017) "The Revelation Magazine," the 2011 revived "the Co-co-leo-coo newspaper," and the 2009 launched "Porte Standard" newspaper, that was short-lived.

Today, Dr. Tolbert holds his own amongst Liberia's more notable presidents--from Joseph Jenkins Roberts to William V.S. Tubman. Those leaders that, during their run, failed to clear the "piece of nyeenebee' hurdle, watched the nation lose its moorings, (secured situation) condemned to languish (rot and suffer in the morass (mess) they helped create and watched the country sink back--time and time again--to the same situation it had been trapped by before. So, just

Where we say we from? Just who do we say we are? And where we say we gwoin'? That is what Liberians need to ask themselves. The Daily Observer editorial tries to offer a clue: "one leader after the other of this republic--just as this column discussed above--"has betrayed the vision of the Founding Fathers. And they have done so by creating a hydra-headed monster, that is become the three branches of government: the Executive the Legislative, and the Judiciary.

TO BE CONTINUED.

