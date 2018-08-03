Liberia: Pres. Weah Reconstitutes Monrovia City Council

President George Weah yesterday reconstituted Monrovia City Council to include City Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee, Chairman, Forestry Development Authority Managing Director, C. Mike Doryen, member, Mrs. Bernice Freeman, member, Deputy Labor Minister, Attorney Phil Tarpeh Dixon, member, the Minister of Gender and Children's Protection, Williametta Saydee-Tarr, member, and Garriston W. Bailey member.

The release did not say whether members of the reconstituted council will be entitled to salary and other benefits.

Meanwhile, the President has made new appointments in government affecting the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the City Governments of Monrovia and Paynesville, the National Disaster Management Agency, and the Liberia Institute of Public Administration.

Those appointed, according to the release, are Nomination for Montserrado County Local Government

G. Eric Vaye, Assistant Superintendent/Fiscal Affairs, Bedell Fahn Mayor/Brewerville City, Lewis K. Wleh, Sr. Commissioner/New Georgia Township, David Roberts Commissioner/Gardnersville Township and Isaac H. Howe Commissioner/Barnersville Township.

Others are Mrs. Comfort W. Taylor Commissioner/ Dixville Township, Francis Woods Commissioner/ Caldwell Township, Morris Richards Mayor/ ClayAshland City, Tye Weah, Commissioner/ Virginia Township, Thomas Cassell Commissioner/ Cheesemanburg Township and Edwin Mathies, Commissioner/Royesville Township.

The rest are C. Oliver Varney, Jr., Commissioner/Johnsonville Township, Mensah Zuku, Commissioner/Congo Town Township, Moses K. White, Commissioner/ Louisiana Township, Christopher Taylor Mayor/ Arthington City, Melvin Bettie County Inspector, Benedict Nyan, Mayor/ Bentol City, Mrs. Alice B. Weah, Governor/Borough of Kru Town, William C. Wea Commissioner/ West Point and Stanley Y. Zahn City Manager/Paynesville City.

Paynesville City Council Members

T. Max Hinneh, Chairman, Emmanuel O. Sesay, Member, Dr. James Tarr, Member, Joseph Jorgbor, Member, Shiekh Omaru A. Kamara, Member and Emma Betty Clark-Morris, Member.

National Disaster Management Agency

Ahmed B. Sheriff Deputy Executive Director/Administration, and Augustine F. Tamba, Deputy Executive Director/Operations respectively.

Liberia Institute for Public Administration

Mr. Amara M. Kamara Deputy Director General/Training, and Technical Affairs and Clifford Robinson, Deputy Director General, Bureau of National Copyright.

Meanwhile, these appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate where applicable.