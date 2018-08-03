Liberia: Student Urges Govt to Address Challenges Posed By WASSCE

Student P. Owen Freeman, 2018 valedictorian of GUMS: "If proper mechanisms and priorities needed are ordered and maintained, we will not experience such devastating results, as it was during these last exams."

The student who duxed this year's Ganta United Methodist High School has called on the government to address the challenges posed by the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to the student community by improving education facilities across the country.

Student Owens P. Freeman spoke at the school's recent commencement in Ganta, Nimba County.

Freeman said the lack of well equipped libraries, laboratories and other education facilities that could enhance teaching and learning pose serious constraints to students who sit public tests, such as the WASSCE.

He said: "If proper mechanisms and priorities needed are ordered and maintained, we will not experience such devastating results, as it was during these last exams."

"We need well equipped libraries, laboratories that offer modernity and civility in all the high schools across the country," the young valedictorian said.

The valedictorian has urged all his fellow students to stop engaging in unwholesome acts.

"I want we the students to put aside unnecessary and unacceptable behaviors of drinking alcoholic beverages, smoking and maintaining unintelligent and undisciplined conduct," he said.

"We need to desist from worldly goods, for social pleasantries have destroyed our future and the future of our country," he added.

Student Freeman, who spoke on the topic, "Education, the Hope for a Greater and Prosperous Future," quoted the late Professor Albert Einstein that, "Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of minds."

He challenged his friends to cultivate their minds with positive attitudes, for the mind is full of treasures and prosperity that our country and the rest of the global world can benefit from, if you set your agenda straight, he concluded.

The Ganta United Methodist High School on July 29, graduated about 88 students.

The Acting School Principal, James Y. Korlorblee, also called on the government to provide financial support to all schools as faith-based and private schools were giving a boost to government's efforts.