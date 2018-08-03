Angola: FAA Told to Carry Out Diligently Combative Programmes

Malanje — The Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed forces (FAA) Egídio Sousa Santos Wednesday urged the staff in northern Malanje province to conduct operational, combative, educational and patriotic preparation with zeal and dedication to respond to the challenges of securing the country's strategic goals.

The general was speaking at a meeting with the staff of the first Corps of the Army in Malanje province, as part of his visit to assess the military regions in the country.

He considered important the FAA members, at all levels, to work together and with determination on improving levels of discipline within the ranks.

Egídio Sousa Santos said he hoped the local staff to occupy a relevant place to ensure the mood of society by displaying values that dignify the region and the country in general.

Egídio Sousa Santos pledged commitment to improve living conditions of the staff, including accommodation, food, clothing, health and work of troops.

The FAA Chief of Staff ended his visit to Malanje province on Thursday.