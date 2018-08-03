2 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: FAA Told to Carry Out Diligently Combative Programmes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malanje — The Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed forces (FAA) Egídio Sousa Santos Wednesday urged the staff in northern Malanje province to conduct operational, combative, educational and patriotic preparation with zeal and dedication to respond to the challenges of securing the country's strategic goals.

The general was speaking at a meeting with the staff of the first Corps of the Army in Malanje province, as part of his visit to assess the military regions in the country.

He considered important the FAA members, at all levels, to work together and with determination on improving levels of discipline within the ranks.

Egídio Sousa Santos said he hoped the local staff to occupy a relevant place to ensure the mood of society by displaying values that dignify the region and the country in general.

Egídio Sousa Santos pledged commitment to improve living conditions of the staff, including accommodation, food, clothing, health and work of troops.

The FAA Chief of Staff ended his visit to Malanje province on Thursday.

Angola

New Penal Code to Be Approved Next Parliamentary Year

The final approval of the bill on Angolan penal code, whose discussions on the specialty concerning the limit of the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.