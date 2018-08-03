Angola: DR Congo President Stresses Warm Relations With Angola

Luanda — Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)'s president Joseph Kabila Thursday in Luanda praised the cooperation and neighborhood ties with Angola, adding that they can be strengthened.

Joseph Kabila, who arrived Thursday in Luanda for an official visit to Angola at the invitation of his host counterpart, did not speak of the preparation of his country's elections.

But the Angolan counterpart João Lourenço, who preceded him, welcomed the steps toward the election in the neighbouring country, scheduled for December.

The DRC's president stressed his intention to expand cooperation relations in areas such as trade and infrastructure.

He underlined the need to take advantage of potential of the infrastructure of Benguela Railways (CFB) and Lobito Port.

The DRC statesman said the issues discussed with the local president may help strengthen ties mainly in the fields of security at the common border.

He also defended the creation of key factors to boost common relations.

The meeting comes at a time the DRC's Joseph Kabila faces international pressure following the end of his second term in the office, under the country's Constitution.

The Angolan Head of State is also chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Both countries are members of sub-regional organisation.

Angola and DRC share a land border of more than 1000 kilometers.

Diplomatic efforts have been made to ensure a peaceful outcome to the instability in the neighbouring country.