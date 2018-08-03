Angola: Luanda Governor Appoints New Municipal, District Deputy Administrators

Luanda — The governor of Luanda province Adriano Mendes de Carvalho Thursday sacked and appointed deputy district and communal administrators for economic, financial and budgetary areas.

The governor appointed Carlos Alberto Cavuquila chief adviser for legal and municipal affairs.

Adriano Mendes de Carvalho appointed Lino Quienda Mateus Sebastião for deputy municipal administrator for the economic, financial, budgetary and administrative modernisation area of Cazenga municipality.

Francisco Silvestre de Brito and Marioneth da Rosa José Cambuandy Cristóvão, as deputy administrators for the economic, financial, budgetary and administrative modernisation of Talatona and Belas, respectively.

In another dispatch, the governor of Luanda province fired Cândido da Costa Cadifete from the position of deputy administrator for the political, social and community area of district of Neves Bendinha (Luanda municipality).

Egídio Cláudio da Silva Armando dismissed from the position of deputy municipal administrator for the community's technical and community services of Sambizanga district (Luanda).

Elsa Mariana Holária Francisco Pitra and Emílio Pedro from the post of deputy administrator for the economic, financial, budgetary and political area of the Maianga district, and Emílio Pedro as deputy administrator for the political, social and community area in the district of Samba (Luanda), respectively.

Matilde Francisco Feliciano Neto and Maria Luísa Pedreira sacked as deputy administrators for the economic, financial, budgetary and political areas of the districts of Rangel and Ingombota (Luanda), respectively.

Fired were also José Feliciano Lourenço from the position of deputy municipal administrator for the financial and budgetary area of Talatona municipal, and Ivandro Ferreira da Costa Lopes, as deputy municipal administrator for the economic, financial, budgetary and political area of Talatona district (Talatona).

On the other hand, the governor appointed the deputy administrators for the communes of Cabiri and Cassoneca, Quiminha, Bom Jesus and in the districts of Bela Vista and Catete (Icolo and Bengo).

For the municipality of Cazenga, the governor appointed new deputy administrators for districts of Cazenga (headquarters), Hoji Ya Henda, Kala Wenda, 11 de Novembro, Tala Hadi and Kima Kieza.

Appointed were also Deputy administrators for districts of Nova Vida, Palanca, Sapú, Golfe (municipality of Kilamba Kiaxi) and Ingombota, Samba, Maianga, Rangel, Neves Bendinha and Ngola Kiluange (Luanda).

The urban districts of Cabolombo, Morro dos Veados, Quenguela, Ramiros, Vila Verde and commune of Barra do Kwanza (municipality of Belas), also got new deputy administrators.

For the municipality of Viana, the governor appointed deputy administrators for urban districts of Kikuxi, Baia, Estalagem, Zango, Vila de Viana (Headquarters), Vila Flôr and Calumbo,

New deputy administrators were also appointed for the communes of Mumbondo, Quixinge, Demba Chio, Muxima and Cabo Ledo (Quiçama).

Adriano Mendes de Carvalho also appointed new deputy administrators for urban districts of Lar do Patriota, Talatona, Cidade Universitária, Futungo de Belas, Benfica (Talatona).

For Cacuaco municipality were appointed deputy administrators for urban districts of Cacuaco (headquarters), satellite city of Sequele, Kikolo, Mulenvos de Baixo and Funda commune.