Lesotho: Minet Tackles Maseru Littering

INSURANCE broker Minet Lesotho, yesterday donated 40 outdoor dustbins to the Maseru City Council (MCC) in a move meant to keep the city free of litter.

The bins were handed over to MCC representatives yesterday afternoon.

The company also embarked on a clean-up exercise picking up litter on the city streets and alleys and depositing it into the rubbish bins around the city.

Minet sales and marketing manager Mphaphathi Molapo said it is important to keep the city clean so that it does not pose health hazards to its inhabitants.

"We are donating the dust bins to MCC because we have observed there are not enough dust bins around the city and we believe this could be one of the reasons behind the city's uncleanliness," Ms Molapo.

She further said the company took a leak in ensuring that cleanliness is observed by all people to protect the environment.

"Cleanliness is a critical part of our lives yet many of us seem to overlook it. Through this gesture we are also hoping to sensitise other people of the importance of keeping the city clean.

"We encourage people to use the litter bins. By increasing the number of bins on the street we are hoping to change people's behavior when it comes to cleanliness of their surroundings," Ms Molapo said.

While the cleaning campaign has so far only targeted Maseru, Ms Molapo said they intend to expand to other districts in future.

For her part, Maseru Mayor Mpho Moloi said the donation would go a long way towards keeping the city clean.

"I appreciate Minet's noble gesture in being pioneers in taking an interest in protecting the environment as well as the image of the city where they operate," Ms Moloi said.

She said Minet's initiative was a challenge to other businesses and individuals to emulate. She also encouraged all the city's inhabitants to jealously protect the bins.

MCC spokesperson Lintle 'Makatleho Mosala said the fight against uncleanliness can be won if people can change their mindsets.

"It is true we may not have enough dust bins around the city but most of us do not use the few that are available on the streets. Our people need to understand that it is wrong to throw litter on the street under the impression that the MCC will clean after them.

"The truth is that cleanliness is a collective responsibility for all of us and if we persist with this type of thinking there is no way our city will be cleaner," Ms Mosala said.

She indicated that the MCC is also grappling with vandalism.

"Vandalism is one of our biggest challenges. Sometimes you wake up to find that the bins have been stolen or someone has removed the plastic liners inside them, leading to the litter spilling on the ground. In some instances even the strong concrete bins will be smashed to pieces."

She however, added that MCC was partnering with the business community to plug any gaps they may observe in the fight against littering in the city.