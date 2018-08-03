It turned out to be an emotional homecoming for new Gor Mahia signing Francis Mustafa when the footballer returned home last week for the first time after signing for the Kenyan champions.

Business came to standstill as the 21-year-old striker was received by dozens of family members, who included his mother, fiancée and young daughter, plus friends and supporters at the Bujumbura International Airport.

There was songs and dance, ululations, hugs and kisses and even tears as the lanky forward met his family members for the first time since putting pen to paper on a long term deal with Gor Mahia, believed to be worth millions of shillings.

"God is great. He has done wonders," Mustafa's mum shouted.

SUPERSPORT

"I cannot believe I am now seeing you play continental matches for that big team on (Pay-TV Channel) Supersport," a cousin to the player added.

The event would not be successful without engaging the services of a professional cameraman to capture the whole episode.

Later, the celebrations extended to the player's home where prayers were offered before food and drinks flowed freely.

KAGAME CUP

Mustafa was acquired by K'Ogalo on June 30 as replacement for Meddie Kagere and has so far scored twice and managed an assist in five appearances for the team.

He scored both goals at the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Tanzania where the Kenyan team finished third behind eventual winners Azam and Simba.

The Gor Mahia technical bench is said to rate the player highly and back home, he seems to have joined the league of football legends that include Stoke striker Saidio Berahino and former Sofapaka striker Abdul Fiston Razak, who is now based in the Middle East.