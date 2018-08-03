Kenya: Police Gun Down Suspected Gangster in Buruburu

Police in Buruburu on Friday morning shot dead a suspected gangster and recovered a revolver and six bullets.

According to the police, the suspect was in the company of three others and were attacking motorists and pedestrians.

His accomplices managed to escape on foot after a confrontation with the police. Officers are pursuing them.

SUSPECTED ROBBER

In Nyeri, another suspected robber was shot dead in the early hours of Friday and two others arrested.

A firearm was also recovered in the operation at Majengo slums in Nyeri Town.

Elsewhere, dozens were left homeless after a fire broke out on Thursday night in Kibera and Mukuru slums.

Police added that there were no injuries but many lost property and that the cause of the fire is still unknown and probe ongoing.