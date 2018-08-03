3 August 2018

Tanzania: Banking Industry Still Strong, Liquid, Says Bot Governor

By Rosemary Mirondo Rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) assured Tanzanians yesterday that the banking industry was still liquid despite falling profit levels.

The BoT governor, Prof Florens Luoga, said in Dar es Salaam that the decline in profits was normal and that it was an outcome of transformation in the way of doing business.

The net profit for the banking industry went down from Sh438 billion in 2015 to Sh423 billion and Sh286 billion in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Statistics in the first half of 2018 show that the profits may plunge even further.

And yesterday, the BoT, exercising its powers under Section 56 (1) (g) (iii) of the Banking and Financial Institutions Act, 2006, took over the administration of Bank M Tanzania Plc (Bank M) due to liquidity concerns.

However, Prof Luoga stressed the banking sub-sector was stable. "When the sector undergoes some changes, profits may either rise or fall depending on the economic outlook," he said.

According to him, Tanzania's banks were facing some changes, including adjustments of interests, which points to the fact that profits will also go down.

The sub-sector, he said, was also undergoing adjustments in an effort to restructure loans and improve levels of nonperforming loans (NPLs).

Currently, NPLs stand at 10 per cent of the total gross loans, an improvement from 12 per cent at the end of last year, according to him.

Prof Luoga noted that banks' management expenditure could also be one of the factors affecting the institutions' profits.

He said that was why the BoT came in to ensure everything was in order and that customers' interests were protected.

"At times when profits decline, it could mean that the management did not make the right decisions, and BoT seeks to know what the problem is," he added.

However, he said that it was imperative that the banks continued to issue credit to increase their portfolio, assuring them that the BoT had come up with initiatives to protect the institutions including the Credit Reference Bureau and Guarantee Schemes.

Reports show that NMB, CRDB, Standard Chartered, Exim, TPB are some of the entities, which registered declining profits during the first half of 2018.

