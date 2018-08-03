3 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar RC Swears in New District Commissioners

By Peter Elias Citizentz News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Mr Paul Makonda will swear in newly appointed District Commissioners today.

The new DCs are Daniel Chongolo (Kinondoni) and Sara Masafiri Ally who will head Kigamboni district. Mr Makonda will also welcome the new Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Mr Abubakar Kunenge.

In attendance are heads of departments from Kinondoni and Kigamboni districts, all Districts Commissioners, Member of Parliament for Kinondoni district Maulid Mtulia and Dar es Salaam city mayor Isaya Mwita.

Others are the Iringa regional Commissioner Ally Hapi who was the Kinondoni DC and Ms Kate Kamba who is a chairman of Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) for Dar es Salam region.

Mr Makonda will later on address regional officials who have attended the event at the Anaoglou hall in the city.

