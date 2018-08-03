3 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: UDSM to Host International Conference On SMEs

By Jimmy Lwangili

ABOUT 150 participants from nine countries worldwide have confirmed to participate a twoday 18th International Conference on African Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (ICAESB) organised by the University of Dar es Salaam Business School (UDBS).

The UDBS Dean, Dr Ulingeta Mbamba told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that, the twoday event scheduled to be held later this month would involve researchers, policy makers and traders from Tanzania, USA, Sweden, Ghana, Netherlands, Kenya, Botswana, Republic of South Africa and Tanzania.

According to him, the conference would provide a unique international forum for and an opportunity for stakeholders to exchange views, share knowledge and experiences as well as disseminate research findings and practical lessons in areas of small business management and entrepreneurship.

"This years' theme of the event is 'Entrepreneurship, Industrialisation and Inclusive Economic Growth' integrates both international and local focus on economic development. The guest of honour for the event would be the UDSM Vice-Chancellor Prof William Anangisye," he said.

He said 'Entrepreneurship' in the theme reflects the generic research focus of the UDSM for more than 20 years, which recognizes the importance of entrepreneurship and small business as propellers of the country's development and Africa in general.

