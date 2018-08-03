Sudan: Central Darfuri Killed for Mobile Telephone

Zalingei — Armed robbers shot a resident of El Hamidiya camp of Zalingei in Central Darfur on Tuesday. A day later, he succumbed to this wounds.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, El Shafee Abdallah, the coordinator of the Central Darfur camps, told Radio Dabanga that two gunmen intercepted Ibrahim Ahmed Bakheet near the camp on Tuesday by force of arms.

"They told Bakheet to hand his mobile telephone. When he resisted, they shot him," Abdallah said. "He was taken to Zalingei Hospital. There the medics advised his transfer to the better equipped Hospital of El Geneina, but he died on the road on Wednesday."