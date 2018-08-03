3 August 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Central Darfuri Killed for Mobile Telephone

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zalingei — Armed robbers shot a resident of El Hamidiya camp of Zalingei in Central Darfur on Tuesday. A day later, he succumbed to this wounds.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, El Shafee Abdallah, the coordinator of the Central Darfur camps, told Radio Dabanga that two gunmen intercepted Ibrahim Ahmed Bakheet near the camp on Tuesday by force of arms.

"They told Bakheet to hand his mobile telephone. When he resisted, they shot him," Abdallah said. "He was taken to Zalingei Hospital. There the medics advised his transfer to the better equipped Hospital of El Geneina, but he died on the road on Wednesday."

Sudan

Sudan - Journalist Held for Criticising Kassala State Govt.

Journalist Mohamed Osman Babikir has been detained on charges by eastern Sudan's Kassala state authorities. Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.